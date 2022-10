The pension adalat for the year 2022 will be held at Salem Railway Division on December 15.

Railway pensioners, family pensioners, or beneficiaries may represent their grievance (if any) to the Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Salem, so as to reach him on or before October 31. Matters pertaining to court cases, DAR, policy matters, compassionate ground appointments, succession/guardian certificates, etc., will not be dealt with..