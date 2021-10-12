Peelamedu residents want civic body to develop scheme road

It gives quick access from Peelamedu to Gandhi Managar, Ganapathy

The Coimbatore Corporation recently passed a resolution to ask Director, Town and Country Planning, for ₹ 9.06 crore from the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority fund to lay a scheme road linking Avinashi Road to Ellai Thottam Road in Peelamedu.

The Corporation passed the resolution at the September 15 Council meeting in response to a contempt petition filed by the Peelamedu Consumer Voice before the Madras High Court. The consumer organisation led by secretary P.V. Gopal was forced to file the petition because it found the Corporation to be doing little on the Court order passed on December 17, 2009.

The proposed scheme, which finds a mention in Singanallur Development Plan 27, branches off north of Avinashi Road, opposite the National Model School, passed through the Provident Fund staff quarters and vacant lands north thereof and connects Ellai Thottam Road. It provides an ideal alternative route for people now moving south to north or vice versa through the P.K.D. Nagar and gives quick access from Peelamedu to Gandhi Managar, Ganapathy and other areas in the north.

And, for those in Gandhi Managar, Ganapathy, it gives a quick access to Peelamedu, G.V. Residency, Sowripalayam and areas east and south of Avinashi Road.

It was for this reason that the Peelamedu Consumer Voice wanted the road developed, Mr. Gopal said. The Corporation’s initial alignment was to take the entire 40 feet wide road through the Provident Fund staff quarters. The civic body later changed the alignment to push the road a little east.

As per the revised alignment, the Corporation was to build one half of the road through the quarters – 20 feet – and the rest 20 feet on vacant lands east of it. This forced those land owners to move a Coimbatore court.

Meanwhile, the Provident Fund commissionerate also moved the Madras High Court and then the Supreme Court. Though the verdict was in favour of building as per the revised alignment, the Corporation did nothing. It was for this reason that the consumer body moved the Court, Mr. Gopal explained.

The Corporation sources said, consequent upon the Court order the Council had passed a resolution asking for money for acquiring the land. It had also written to the Revenue Department.

If the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority were to pass a resolution and send it to the Director, Town and Country Planning, the Corporation would go ahead to lay the road, they added.