Pedestrian dies in accident near Coimbatore

November 14, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 76-year-old woman died after she was hit by a speeding car near K.G. Chavadi on the Salem – Kochi highway on Sunday evening. The deceased has been indentified as K. Maragatham, a resident of Patel Street at Madukkarai. The K.G. Chavadi police have registered a case against E. Sugumar (22) of Dindigul, the driver of the car.

