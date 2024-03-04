Pedestrian, college student die in accident near Coimbatore

March 04, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A pedestrian and a college student died in an accident at Othakalmandapam near Coimbatore late on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as A. Saikala (35) of Othakalmandapam and P. Sureshkumar (19) from Kanakkanpatty near Palani in Dindigul district.

The police said Sureshkumar was studying second year under-graduation in a private college at Eachanari. The accident took place at 7.10 p.m. on Sunday when Sureshkumar and his classmate R. Kartheeshwaran (19) were returning from home to Eachanari.

The police said Surehskumar rode the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner and hit Saikala, who was crossing the road near Premier Mills at Othakalmandapam. Sureshkumar and Saikala suffered severe injuries and they were rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The police said Sureshkumar had worn helmet. Kartheeshwaran escaped with minor injuries and abrasions. The Chettipalayam police have registered a case.

