Peace meeting today to discuss issues related to proposed IDPL project

A peace meeting to resolve issues related to the proposed Irugur (Coimbatore) – Devangonthi (Karnataka) Petroleum and Petroleum Product Pipeline (IDPL) project will be held at 11.30 a.m. on October 24 (Saturday) at the office of the Tahsildar, Modakurichi, here.

The proposed project intends to lay pipelines through the farmlands to carry petroleum products. Farmers under the banner “Federation of Farmers Affected by the IDPL Project” were opposing it and had announced indefinite protest from September 15.

A meeting was held last month in which Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen held talks with the members. Later, an agreement was reached in which officials said that no works would be taken up on the farmlands until a decision was taken.

However, farmers said that officials had commenced survey works in their land and termed it as violation of the agreement. They announced a protest on October 27. Following this, Tahsildar S. Shankar Ganesh has organised a meeting on October 24 in which federation members have been asked to participate.