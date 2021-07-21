CoimbatoreTiruppur 21 July 2021 23:10 IST
PDS rice seized
Updated: 21 July 2021 23:10 IST
Officials from the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on Wednesday seized over 200 bags of rice meant for distribution under the public distribution system (PDS) from a building in Murugampalayam within corporation limits.
Officials said the department’s flying squad led by special tahsildar P. Sundaram reached the spot based on a tip-off.
On searching the premises, the officials found the rice bags weighing more than 10 tonnes.
The seized rice will be send to the Civil Supplies godown.
