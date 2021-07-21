PDS rice seized

Tiruppur

21 July 2021 23:10 IST

Officials from the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on Wednesday seized over 200 bags of rice meant for distribution under the public distribution system (PDS) from a building in Murugampalayam within corporation limits.

Officials said the department’s flying squad led by special tahsildar P. Sundaram reached the spot based on a tip-off.

On searching the premises, the officials found the rice bags weighing more than 10 tonnes.

The seized rice will be send to the Civil Supplies godown.