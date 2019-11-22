PDS rice seized

Officials from Civil Supplies CID on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle 17 tonnes of PDS rice to Karnataka. On a tip off, a team led by DSP Ravikumar from Civil Supplies CID conducted vehicle checks near toll plaza on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru Highway and seized the rice worth ₹4.65 lakh from a vehicle. Driver Ajith was arrested. It was found that the rice was transported from Erode.