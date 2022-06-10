PDS grievances redress camps in Tiruppur on June 11

The district administration is conducting special camps to redress grievances in the Public Distribution System across the district on June 11.

According to a release, these special camps are scheduled to be held at the Tahsildar office at Dharapuram and Kangayam. In Avinashi, Madathukulam, Palladam Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Udumalpet and Uthukuli, the special camps will take place at the primary agricultural cooperative credit society.

District Revenue Officer T.P Jai Beam said that through this grievances redress camps,l people could get services such as addition or deletion of names in the ration card, change of address, and phone number.