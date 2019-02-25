PBRs to be created in 17 blocks

People’s Biodiversity Register (PBRs), a major component of the Biological Diversity Act 2002, will be created in 12 blocks in Coimbatore and five blocks in the Nilgiris under the supervision of Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board (TNBB).

The registers will be created by Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) formed in every block in consultation with the local people. They will have detailed information on availability and knowledge of local biological resources, their medicinal or any other use and traditional knowledge about them.

“Training is being given to 387 BMCs across the State about the operational guidelines, especially how to form PBRs. Each BMC, with the local forest range officer as secretary and six members from the block, will conduct participatory rural appraising meeting to collect information about the local biological resources. The BMC secretaries are shown formats of PBRs during trainings,” said A. Udhayan, secretary of TNBB.

TNBB on Thursday conducted its third training session for forest range officers from Coimbatore and the Nilgiris – secretaries of the 17 BMCs in the two districts.

Deepak Srivastava, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, urged BMC secretaries to bring out the best about local biodiversity through PBRs.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) Partnership Project, a component of the PBRs, will enable to create a benefit sharing platform for the local people while safeguarding the biodiversity.

A. Kalaiarasan, administrative officer of TNBB, Dhivyalakshmi Sridhar, ABS Partnership Project, GIZ India and Suhas Nimbalkar, consultant (GIZ India) and partner of Etimo Ventures, spoke at the training session.