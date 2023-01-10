Payyur Agriculture Research Station organises genetic diversity fair in Krishnagiri

January 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Payyur Agriculture Research Station organised a genetic diversity fair to bring home to farmers, an awareness on native varieties and organic cropping to sustain genetic diversity, here on Tuesday.

To conserve native varieties from extinction and encourage organic cropping, geography appropriate cultivation, and revive productive traditional practices to enable organic food production, and healthy genetic diversity, the Department of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture had announced genetic diversity fairs thrice a year in every district.

In pursuant of the order, Payyur Agriculture Research Station organised a genetic diversity fair to create awareness of the local varieties of native crops.

The first such fair was conducted last October. The second fair commenced here on Tuesday and the third such fair on March 10.