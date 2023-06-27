ADVERTISEMENT

Pay wards become operational at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

June 27, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Of the 26 rooms, 16 are general and 10 are reserved for women who undergo treatment under the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care unit

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (left) visiting a pay ward room at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A pay ward comprising 26 rooms became operational at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday.

Launching the facility, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that CMCH had the highest number of pay ward rooms compared to other government medical college hospitals.

The rooms, categorised as super deluxe, deluxe and ordinary, will be allotted to patients on a first-come, first-served basis. Of the 26 rooms, 16 are general and 10 are reserved for women patients who undergo treatment under the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care unit.

The rooms charged at ₹ 3,000, ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 1,200 per day will have facilities such as television, sofa, attached bathroom, air conditioner and an extra bed for attender, said the Minister.

“Now-a-days, people from all sections of the society depend on government hospitals for treatment. There had been demand for pay wards from people for a very long time, following which they were introduced in government medical college hospitals in Madurai and Salem. These pay wards are as good as the rooms available in private hospitals,” he said.

Such pay wards will be set up in government medical college hospitals in Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram at a cost of ₹ 12 crore. District headquarters hospitals at Pollachi, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanchipuram, Kumbakonam, Tenkasi, Kovilpatti and Perambalur will also have pay wards soon, said Mr. Subramanian.

The Minister launched help desks at four places on CMCH campus, which were set up with the support of Propel Industries Private Limited at ₹ 18 lakh. He also took part in the convocation day celebrations of the Coimbatore Medical College and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

