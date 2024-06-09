GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pay ward opened at District Headquarters Hospital Pollachi

Published - June 09, 2024 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (right) visiting the pay ward at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, after its inauguration on Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (right) visiting the pay ward at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, after its inauguration on Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday inaugurated a newly-constructed pay ward at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi.

The newly-constructed ₹72 lakh facility will offer paid rooms for patients seeking treatment at the government hospital.

According to the hospital administration, the new pay ward block comprises a total of 10 air-conditioned rooms, with facilities like TV, geyser, sofa and additional beds.

Out of the 10 rooms, seven are individual rooms with single bed and other facilities. The three remaining rooms are large in size with two beds, which can be shared by two patients.

As per initial discussions, the single rooms will be offered at a daily rent of ₹1,000 and the three others at ₹750 for a patient (₹1,500 for two patients).

Mr. Subramanian inspected the pay ward along with District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Pollachi MP K. Eswarasamy, Pollachi Sub-Collector A. Catherine Saranya, Joint Director of Health Services N.N. Rajasekaran, Deputy Director Health Services P. Aruna, Pollachi Municipality Chairman Shyamala Navaneethakrishnan, Superintendent of the hospital E. Raja and others.

Dr. Raja said the District Headquarters Hospital is the first district hospital in the State to have opened pay ward rooms. Already, three medical college hospitals in the State have such facility and while works are underway in seven district hospitals in various places.

The Minister assured the hospital administration that a guideline on who can make use of the pay ward rooms will be issued soon. Pollachi GH has 462 beds and handles around 450 inpatients and 1,500 outpatients per day.

