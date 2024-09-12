ADVERTISEMENT

Pay ward becomes operational at Erode GH

Published - September 12, 2024 06:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A pay ward with 20 beds became operational at Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital that was upgraded as a super-speciality hospital and the district administration has asked people to use the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the eight-floored upgraded hospital was inaugurated on March 13, 2024, while the pay ward was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on August 11. The ward has become operational and patients are being admitted.

The release said deluxe individual rooms were charged ₹2,000 a day, double deluxe room with two beds ₹1,000 a day and triple deluxe room with three beds ₹700 a day. The release said that apart from the room rent, charges for medicines, tablets, laboratory tests, and food were extra.

The release said government employees and pensioners having the new National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card can avail themselves of the services free of cost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For details, contact G. Guru Prasad at 91503 18361 and L. Vanji Vendan at 93855 80845, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US