Pay ward becomes operational at Erode GH

A pay ward with 20 beds became operational at Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital that was upgraded as a super-speciality hospital and the district administration has asked people to use the service.

In a release, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the eight-floored upgraded hospital was inaugurated on March 13, 2024, while the pay ward was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on August 11. The ward has become operational and patients are being admitted.

The release said deluxe individual rooms were charged ₹2,000 a day, double deluxe room with two beds ₹1,000 a day and triple deluxe room with three beds ₹700 a day. The release said that apart from the room rent, charges for medicines, tablets, laboratory tests, and food were extra.

The release said government employees and pensioners having the new National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card can avail themselves of the services free of cost.

For details, contact G. Guru Prasad at 91503 18361 and L. Vanji Vendan at 93855 80845, the release added.