GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pay ward becomes operational at Erode GH

Published - September 12, 2024 06:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A pay ward with 20 beds became operational at Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital that was upgraded as a super-speciality hospital and the district administration has asked people to use the service.

In a release, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the eight-floored upgraded hospital was inaugurated on March 13, 2024, while the pay ward was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on August 11. The ward has become operational and patients are being admitted.

The release said deluxe individual rooms were charged ₹2,000 a day, double deluxe room with two beds ₹1,000 a day and triple deluxe room with three beds ₹700 a day. The release said that apart from the room rent, charges for medicines, tablets, laboratory tests, and food were extra.

The release said government employees and pensioners having the new National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card can avail themselves of the services free of cost.

For details, contact G. Guru Prasad at 91503 18361 and L. Vanji Vendan at 93855 80845, the release added.

Published - September 12, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.