Pay wages to conservancy workers on time: trade union

All India Central Council of Trade Unions has urged the Coimbatore Corporation to ensure that the conservancy workers engaged on contract are paid wages on time. In a representation, the trade union said though the rule stipulated that the workers should be paid before the 10th of every month, it had been two months since the workers were paid wages.

The contractors who had engaged the workers on the Corporation’s behalf had not paid wages for June and so far for July.

In the absence of wages the workers found it difficult to make their ends meet, the trade union said and reminded the Corporation of the assurance it made in June, this year. Around 4,000 conservancy workers were on contract and none had received wages, it added.