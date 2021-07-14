Pay wages before 10th of every month, workers union tells Coimbatore Corporation

COIMBATORE

14 July 2021 00:23 IST

All India Central Council of Trade Unions has urged the Coimbatore Corporation to pay wages for workers by the 10th of every month.

The Council general secretary K. Balasubramanian said even after the 13th, the Corporation had not paid the wages. The civic body had engaged around 4,000 workers on contract basis and they were paid less than their counterparts who were regular employees. Delay in disbursal of wages would affect them. The Council also urged the Corporation to regularise the services of those contract workers, provide equal wages for equal work, supply safety gear, increase wage that was pending for over three years, provide identity cards for those workers for whom insurance premium was deducted and provide uniform life cover of ₹ 50 lakh for all workers.

Advertising

Advertising