Pay tax by March 31: Corpn.

SALEM

08 March 2020 00:02 IST

The Corporation has asked residents and commercial establishments to pay the outstanding tax by March 31 or face action.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh said that to improve basic amenities in all the 60 wards in the four zones and also carry out development works, the civic body required sufficient funds. Residents and commercial establishments who need to pay property tax, water tax, professional tax, vacant plot tax, rent for shops and ownership fee, deposits for underground sewerage scheme and the balance deposit for water service connections should pay them on time. The release said that in addition to the eight special tax collection centres, five more centres were established.

The tax collection centres were functioning at Suramangalam Zone - Arisipalayam Kamarajar Marriage Hall premises (Ward 27), Amma Canteen premises, Suramangalam (Ward 23), Hasthampatti Zone – Appuchetti Street (Ward 30), Hanging Garden premises (Ward 14), Ammapettai Zone – Narayana Nagar, Near M.G.R. Hospital (Ward 42), Car Street, Near Corporation school (Ward 32), Kondalampatti Zone – Jari Kondalampatti Ward Office (Ward 52), Maniyanoor Urban Health Centre premises (Ward 50), Karungalpatti Amma Canteen premises (Ward 57) and all the four zonal office premises.

Advertising

Advertising

People can visit these centres and pay the tax. Also, they can log on to https://tnurbanepay.tn. gov.in/ and pay it online.