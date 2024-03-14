Pay salaries of conservancy workers in bank accounts, says Safai Karamcharis Commission Chairman

March 14, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Salem

Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan on Thursday said the salaries of the conservancy workers should be paid into their bank accounts.

At the review meeting held at the Salem Collectorate. Mr. Venkatesan said that the government has announced and implemented countless schemes for the welfare of Scheduled Caste, tribals, and conservancy workers. Inspections are conducted regarding the number of conservancy workers on contract basis, and daily wages. Salary, medical check-ups, basic amenities, and safety equipment are provided to them by the concerned corporation, municipalities, panchayat unions, town panchayats, and village panchayats. An inspection was also conducted regarding the workers working under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation and Adi Dravidar Welfare Department.

The officials concerned should properly implement all the schemes for conservancy workers and are advised to take action to disburse their salaries and retirement benefits without any delay.

The officials also should ensure that wages fixed by the District Collector and released in the government gazette are paid to the workers and that their salaries are transferred into the bank accounts. The concerned departments should give special attention to the problems or demands of the workers, Mr. Venkatesan added.

Instructing the officials to ensure that the government schemes reach the conservancy workers, Mr. Venkatesan said that if the workers have any grievances, they shall inform them through 011-24648924. The officials concerned should ensure eligible workers benefit from the schemes implemented by the government, Mr. Venkatesan added.

Later, the commission chairman distributed welfare assistance, including uniforms, equipment, and welfare board identity cards worth ₹28 lakh, to 924 beneficiaries. District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander and officials participated.

