January 20, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) has directed all establishments that have on rolls more than five employees to pay the labour welfare fund contribution of the employee share of ₹20 and employer share of ₹40 for 2023 on or before January 31, 2024. The contributions should be in the form of demand draft or cheque and should be sent to Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund, DMS, Teynampet, Chennai 600 006.