‘Pay incentive to conservancy workers’

Coimbatore

07 June 2021 22:11 IST

Kovai Mavatta Jeeva Municipal Thozhilalar Sangam, an AITUC affiliate representing local body workers, has urged the State Government to pay incentive to conservancy and local body contract workers.

In a letter to Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru, the union said the government should pay incentives to conservancy workers including those working on contract, daily wagers and self-help group members who had helped local bodies in urban and rural areas to fight the COVID-19 spread. The local bodies should also provide them safety equipment and check their oxygen level and temperature every morning when they report for work.

It also asked the Minister to consider its request for paying a solatium of ₹ 25 lakh to the kin of those workers who succumbed to COVID-19 and bear the entire cost of treatment for those affected with the viral infection.

