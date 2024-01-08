Pawn shop manager in Salem steals pledged jewellery worth ₹4.17 crore, flees

January 08, 2024 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Salem

A manager of three pawn shops stole 10.77 kg of jewellery worth ₹4.17 crore in Salem, and is now absconding, police said

According to the police, V. Perumal (68), a resident of State Bank Colony near Singanallur in Coimbatore district, runs three pawn shops in Hasthampatti in Salem. S. Nandhagopal (33), a resident of Alavayal near Ponnamaravathi in Pudukkottai district, was the manager of these three pawn shops and handled the accounts of the shops. Recently, Perumal checked the accounts of the pawn shops and found that 10.77 kg of jewellery worth ₹4.17 crore had been stolen by Nandhagopal between January 2023 and January 2024.

Shocked, Perumal lodged a complaint with the Hasthampatti police. As the amount stolen was large, the Hasthampatti police transferred the complaint to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). On Sunday (January 7, 2024) evening, the CCB registered a case against the manager Nandhagopal under sections 408, 420, and 424 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and and launched an investigation.

Police sources said that the manager was a relative of the pawn shop owner. He allegedly stole the jewellery of 415 customers: while some of this was pledged at other pawn shops, some jewellery was sold. The manager also lent money at a high interest rates to customers. Two special teams have formed to nab the accused person, the police said.

