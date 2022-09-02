Pavilion space opened on Kumaraguru campus

Noble Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi unveils the plaque for The Orb, a flag mast and pavilion on the Kumaraguru campus in Coimbatore on Friday. Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, the group’s Chairman B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, president Shankar Vanavarayar and Kumaraguru College of Technology Correspondent M. Balasubramaniam are in the picture.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday unveiled The Orb, a flag mast and pavilion space on the Kumaraguru campus. The space was created in association with Young Indians, youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The social activist said according to National Crime Records Bureau, eight children go missing every hour in the country. Narrating his experiences of freeing bonded and child labourers, Mr. Satyarthi said the country could face a lot of problems, but, “India is also a land of a billion solutions... A world without borders is my dream.” Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) asked students to not take away their lives for any reason. ” Collector G.S Sameeran, Kumaraguru Institutions group’s Chairman B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, president Shankar Vanavarayar and Kumaraguru College of Technology Correspondent M. Balasubramaniam were present at the event.