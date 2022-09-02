Pavilion space opened on Kumaraguru campus

R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE
September 02, 2022 21:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Noble Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi unveils the plaque for The Orb, a flag mast and pavilion on the Kumaraguru campus in Coimbatore on Friday. Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, the group’s Chairman B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, president Shankar Vanavarayar and Kumaraguru College of Technology Correspondent M. Balasubramaniam are in the picture.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday unveiled The Orb, a flag mast and pavilion space on the Kumaraguru campus. The space was created in association with Young Indians, youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The social activist said according to National Crime Records Bureau, eight children go missing every hour in the country. Narrating his experiences of freeing bonded and child labourers, Mr. Satyarthi said the country could face a lot of problems, but, “India is also a land of a billion solutions... A world without borders is my dream.” Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) asked students to not take away their lives for any reason. ” Collector G.S Sameeran, Kumaraguru Institutions group’s Chairman B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, president Shankar Vanavarayar and Kumaraguru College of Technology Correspondent M. Balasubramaniam were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app