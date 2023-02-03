ADVERTISEMENT

Pavankumar assumes office as Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner

February 03, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar (left) taking charge as the Corporation Commissioner of Tiruppur from Kranthi Kumar Pati, who has been transferred and posted as Dictrict Collector of Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar assumed office as the Corporation Commissioner of Tiruppur on Friday morning, and he formally took charge from Kranthi Kumar Pati, who has been transferred as the District Collector of Coimbatore.

Mr. Pavankumar was earlier Additional Collector, Development of the District Rural Development Agency in Cuddalore district. Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor M.K.M.R. Balasubramanian and others welcomed the new Commissioner. Pavankumar had earlier served as Sub-Collector, Dharapuram.

