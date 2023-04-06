Patronage rising for TNSTC’s point-to-point service from Coimbatore to Salem

April 06, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Increasing patronage for the point-to-point services of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) between Coimbatore and Salem is perceptible, according to officials.

The summer months are expected to generate enhanced revenue since air-conditioned buses are being utilised for the point-to-point service. There are indications that middle-class people prefer hassle-free travel in the point-to-point buses, by dishing out extra money, to avoid claustrophobic conditions caused by the crowding in buses that have many stoppages, according to the crew operating the services.

A senior official said 10 buses each are being utilised for the point-to-point services by the TNSTC’s Coimbatore and Salem division.

The buses do take in passengers from points within the city limits, but once it is out, the stoppages are only at the toll-gates. Hence, the buses are able to cover the journey within three hours.

A journey in air-conditioned bus is way better than travelling in unreserved coaches that are usually crowded, said Rathnakumar, a frequent traveller in the point-to-point services.

The fare of ₹ 200 did not seem much since it was considerably lower when compared to the cost of travel in air-conditioned coaches of the trains, the TNSTC official said.