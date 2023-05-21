ADVERTISEMENT

Patronage on the rise for Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special train

May 21, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The patronage has risen well for the weekly Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam Special Fare train operated on Thursdays.

The train (no. 06030) departs at 7 p.m. and reaches Mettupalayam Station the following day at 7.30 a.m. The addition of two AC three-tier coaches has come in for appreciation from the passengers.

“Though not many board the train at Tirunelveli Junction, the higher number of stations the train covers ensures robust patronage,” Satish, a regular traveller to Coimbatore from Kadayanallur said.

The train has stoppages at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kizhakadaiyam, Paruchatram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur Sivakasi, Virudhunagar Junction, Madurai Junction, Dindigul Junction, Oddanchathiram, Palani, Udumalpet, Pollachi, Kinattukkadavu, Podanur Junction and Coimbatore Junction.

The train was introduced during April 2022, to manage summer rush. The train, according to the rail users, provides the much-needed connectivity to Coimbatore from the Southern districts.

The train service, introduced for optimal utilisation of idle rakes, was halted on August 18, 2022, and resumed from September 1, 2022, in deference to the pleas of the travelling public. The Railways also included Podanur Jnction in the list of stoppages owing to the demands of the travelling public.

