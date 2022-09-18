Patronage of district library in the Nilgiris falls to all-time low

Usage of the government district central library in Udhagamandalam has reduced to a trickle of dedicated members over the last few years.

According to officials, the facility, which is the largest government-run library in the district, now regularly witnesses less than 100 persons using the library each day. The central library has been operational for around 70 years, with over, 19,000 members being part of the library and the 30 government libraries in the district. The government central library here houses 1.79 lakh books, including books in Tamil, English and Malayalam, and users of the library need to pay only ₹ 10 for each hour they spend there, they said.

Regular users of the library stated that the facility is extremely useful for those preparing for public service examinations. “In other districts, the books which are used to prepare for such exams are in high demand. But the books are available almost all of the time at the library in Udhagamandalam,” said R. Manoj, a college student who visits the library. “The main issue is that there is a lack of awareness about the library among students and youngsters. If they knew that such a facility was available to them, I am sure there would be more patronage,” he added.

The library also has rooms set aside for young children, and hosts a collection of books on adivasi culture and tradition, with a special focus on communities in the Nilgiris. Local residents stated that the lack of a bus stop near the library could also be contributing to a lack of usage of the facility, with the nearest bus stand being at Charring Cross or at the main Ooty bus stand, which are both more than two km away.

Ravi, district central librarian, said that various initiatives, such as the Illam thedi noolagam’ scheme to get students and young adults enrolled as members, were planned through door-to-door campaigns. He was hopeful of more usage in the coming years with better awareness.