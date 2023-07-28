HamberMenu
Patrolling increased in Kolli Hills to prevent human-animal conflict, says Minister

July 28, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan at the Namakkal Government hospital where farmers from Kolli Hills are getting treatment for bear attack.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan at the Namakkal Government hospital where farmers from Kolli Hills are getting treatment for bear attack. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan visited the Namakkal Government Hospital, where two farmers from Kolli Hills were getting treatment for bear attack and handed over compensation to them on Friday.

A bear attacked three farmers at Vazhavandhinadu in Kolli Hills on Thursday in which Palanisamy (54) and Kali (70) sustained injuries and were admitted to the GH.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Mathiventhan said Palanisamy, who sustained a fracture in his finger, was given ₹5,000 and Kali, who sustained multiple injuries, was given ₹30,000 as compensation. He added that after the DMK came to power, every year ₹10 crore had been allocated to provide compensation to people affected by human-animal conflict.

As this was jackfruit season, the bears were coming in search of jackfruit. To avoid such conflicts, patrolling had been increased by the Forest Department. The forest staff would chase the bears into the forest if they entered human habitats, the Minister said.

.Stating that there was no plan to capture the bears, Mr. Mathiventhan said that in this eco-system (Kolli Hills), bears should be there. If there was any increase in bear attacks, steps would be taken to capture them.

District Collector S. Uma, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, and officials accompanied the Minister.

