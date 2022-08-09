Patriotism through an artist’s eye

UMT Raja, an artist and goldsmith from Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore, who painted a miniature of the Tricolour flag on the sclera part (white portion) of his eye .

August 09, 2022 19:13 IST

A Coimbatore-based artist and goldsmith U.M.T Raja in a bid to honour the armed forces and mark the 75th year of the Indian Independence sketched Tricolour flag at the sclera part of his eye.

" Namadhu India thai nattai kan pol kakka ventum! (We must protect our Indian motherland like our eyes). These words stuck me from which I got the idea," said the 52-year-old artist.

"I took a thin membrane of egg white, on which I used wax paint for the national flag and placed it on the white portion (sclera) of my eye. I kept the membrane in my eye for nearly 20 minutes," said Mr. Raja from Kuniyamuthur. It took him almost an hour for this, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He painted miniature of the national flag on Sunday in the presence of his daughter R Kaviya, an eye specialist, to monitor the safety of the act. He also asked people to not attempt this without consultation and supervision of an expert.

"I studied and verified the effects of egg white in the eye beforehand. If the paint dilutes inside the eye or gets close to the cornea, it will be very dangerous. We made sure the colour remained intact during application and removal," said Dr. Kaviya.

Dr. Sathyan Parthasarathi, Director of Sathyan Eye Care Hospital in Coimbatore, said, "Eyes are among the five most important sensory organs. Safety must be established before such attempts and all parameters such as the material used and duration must be addressed. Unless the safety is proven beyond doubt, and the same artist uses the same technique, people shouldn't do anything inside their eye."