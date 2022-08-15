Patriotic fervour rents the air in Krishnagiri

Collector V.Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy accepting the guard of honour during the Independence Day celebrations at the District Sports Stadium in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The 76th Independence Day celebrations were marked with pomp and gaiety in Krishnagiri on Monday. Patriotic fervour rent the air, as District Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy hoisted the national flag to the rendition of the National Anthem.

The Collector also accepted the guard of honour and flag salute from the National Cadet Corps, the Home Guard, and the various police contingents on the occasion.

The Independence Day this year also witnessed grand cultural performances by over 1,800 students from across schools in the district. Students of the Krishnagiri Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, St. Annal Matriculation School, Trinity Matriculation Higher Secondary School, T.K. Samy Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Cambridge Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Government Music School participated in the events.

Dharmapuri Collector K. Shanthi handig over welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dharmapuri Collector K. Shanthi hosited the national flag and disbursed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 1.81 crore to 57 beneficiaries on Monday. Earlier, the Collector accepted the guard of honour and flag salute by various police contingents, Home Guard, National Social Service, National Cadet Corps and school teams on the occasion, in the presence of the Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan.

The day also witnessed cultural performances by students from schools across the district.