Patients stage protest at Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients alleged poor quality of food at the Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre on Kangeyam Road in Tiruppur on Friday.

02 October 2020 23:33 IST

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at the Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre in the Tiruppur Corporation limits staged a demonstration alleging lack of quality food on Friday.

In a video circulated on social media on Friday, the patients were seen standing at the entrance of the centre on the premises of a private school on Kangeyam Road. One of the patients alleged in the video that the food was uncooked and the portion of food served to each patient was inadequate.

The duty doctor at the centre said the patients were complaining about the food “for the past two days.” The supplier responsible for delivering the food was notified of this issue and the patients called off the protest within an hour, the doctor said.

Tiruppur South Tahsildar P. Sundaram visited the centre on Friday evening to conduct an inquiry. The patients alleged that the vegetables in the meals were inadequate and the rice served was not completely cooked, he said. As the rasam served on Friday was not adequate for all the 77 patients in the centre, they decided to stage the demonstration, Mr. Sundaram said.

“All these complaints are rectifiable,” he said, claiming that the issue would be resolved immediately. A report was submitted to Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan regarding the issue, Mr. Sundaram said.