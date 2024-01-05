GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patients, staff escape from de-addiction centre after attacking owner in Salem

January 05, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two staff members and 12 patients escaped from a de-addiction centre after attacking and robbing the centre owner on Friday.

G. Deepak (41), a resident of Arisipalayam in Salem city, runs a de-addiction centre in the locality. A total of 12 patients were being treated at the centre. Two staff members, P. Anand (31), a resident of Tiruchengode, and V. Selvaraj (49), a resident of Vembagoundarpudur near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, took care of them.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., the patients and the staff attacked Deepak, by throwing chili powder on his face and tied him.

They stole ₹4,000 cash, three sovereign bracelet, and a mobile phone from Deepak and fled from the spot.

Later, Deepak managed to untie himself and alerted the Pallapatti police. The police registered a case, verified CCTV footage, and are on the lookout for the 14 people.

Related Topics

Salem

