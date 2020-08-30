Patients complain of unhygienic food at Covid Care Centre in Salem

Salem

30 August 2020 22:20 IST

Patients admitted at a Covid Care Centre near Mecheri have raised concern over the hygiene and quality of food.

Staging a protest, the patients alleged despite repeated complaints with authorities no action has been taken. A 35-year-old patient said, “the food provided at the Centre is unhygienic and we find it difficult to consume it. Many of the food packets are just dumped into the bins. Most of the times, the food is served late. When we complained with officials they offered a cold response and they didn’t even bother about it.”

Another patient said, “recently a patient discharged from the Centre had to literally ask with other patients for money to return to his home. When asked with officials at the Centre, they said that we need to find our own way to return to our houses and it was not their responsibility. An autorickshaw driver, who finally agreed to drop the patient home, charged over ₹2000.” Health officials said that they are unaware of any such issues.

