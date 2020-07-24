Patient recovery rate at 80% in Salem GH: Dean

SALEM

24 July 2020 23:22 IST

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is 80%, said Dean R. Balajinathan.

As of Friday, 29 patients, including 17 women and 12 men, have died at the hospital, he said.

Of the 248 active cases at the hospital, 30 are under intensive care. The patients include those from Namakkal, Karur, Kallakuruchi, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

Till Friday, 1,098 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Dr. Balajinathan said they have sought approval for collection and usage of plasma from recovered persons for treating COVID-19.

The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the hospital, which was given sanction to test COVID-19 samples in March, has tested 83,000 samples, including those from neighbouring districts, till date. Nearly 79,000 samples from Salem alone have been tested at the lab, he said.