Patient recovery rate at 80% in Salem GH: Dean

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is 80%, said Dean R. Balajinathan.
As of Friday, 29 patients, including 17 women and 12 men, have died at the hospital, he said.
Of the 248 active cases at the hospital, 30 are under intensive care. The patients include those from Namakkal, Karur, Kallakuruchi, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.
Till Friday, 1,098 patients have been discharged from the hospital.
Dr. Balajinathan said they have sought approval for collection and usage of plasma from recovered persons for treating COVID-19.
The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the hospital, which was given sanction to test COVID-19 samples in March, has tested 83,000 samples, including those from neighbouring districts, till date. Nearly 79,000 samples from Salem alone have been tested at the lab, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath