Patient leaves hospital, brought back

A 65-year-old man from Shevapet here managed to leave the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Wednesday even as he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After a search, police and health officials brought him back to the hospital in the late hours of Thursday.

The man was said to gone to a TASMAC liquor outlet and then to his house. Police and Salem Corporation officials were alerted when he reached home, and they brought him back to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are asking him which were the places he visited after leaving the hospital.

This is the third incident of a COVID-19 patient leaving the hospital premises during treatment.