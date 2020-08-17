Patient ill-treated in Krishnagiri GH

SHRC seeks report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services

Collector S. Prabhakar has urged staff of the government hospital to handle patients with care following action taken against a hospital staff for reckless behaviour with a patient.

The Krishnagiri government headquarters hospital staff Bhaskar was caught on camera ill-treating a wheelchair-bound patient, evidently unable to haul himself up to his bed.

Bhaskar is seen hurling abuses on the patient, who is asking to be helped on to the bed from the wheelchair. The video went viral on Whatsapp. Following this, the joint director of medical services ordered suspension of the man along with departmental inquiry.

The Collector, in its wake, has urged government hospital staff to ensure patients are treated with care and avoid such reckless behaviour in the future.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in Chennai on Monday called for a report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss, took suo motu cognisance of a media report about the incident and called for a report within three weeks.