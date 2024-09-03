‘Patience and persistence will help succeed in civil services’

Over 2,000 students attended the Civil Services Conclave organised by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club, in association with Shankar IAS Academy, at Sree Saraswathi Thyagaraja College in Pollachi on September 03, 2024 (Tuesday).

B. Adavan, Joint Commissioner, Income Tax, and K. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District, were the chief guests of the conclave, and shared tips for civil services exam preparation.

Mr. Adhavan, a 2013 batch civil servant, advised the students to cultivate reading habit. He asked them to gain in-depth knowledge in academics, develop problem solving ability and take ownership of their actions.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that aspirants required dedication, smart preparation and consistency in their approach to crack the exam. The preparation would test your patience and perseverance, he told. He advised the students to not get trapped into social media, as time management was crucial for preparation.

S. Chandrasekar, Head, Academics, Shankar IAS Academy, Chennai, provided a complete overview of the examination pattern, eligibility and preparation methods among the students.

M.R. Vanithamani, principal, welcomed the gathering. M.A. Vijayamoghan, secretary, presided over the meeting. R.S. Arun, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy, was also present.