Patchwork begins on damaged portion of Gandhiji Road

The road caved-in at two places due to incessant rain

The State Highways Department on Monday began patchworks on the caved-in portion of the Gandhiji Road in the city.

The road caved in at two places outside the District Police office.

The stretch houses Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School, Corporation’s Urban Primary Health Centre, Head Post Office, BSNL General Manager’s office, Jawan Bhawan, Fire Service, Co-optex, banks, commercial establishments and hospitals. It is one of the busiest stretches that connects Kalaimadu Silai Junction with Panneerselvam Park.

The road that was re-laid recently after completion of development works, caved in due to incessant rain.

Officials said that temporary patchworks with concrete mixture would be done now and permanent restoration works would be carried out later.

Traffic from Panneerselvam Park Junction to Kalaimadu Silai was diverted through State Bank Road till evening.