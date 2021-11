COIMBATORE

13 November 2021 23:03 IST

Arun Kumar, Chief Executive (Plantations) of Parry Agro Industries, has been re-elected chairman of Planters Association of Tamil Nadu for 2021-2022.

A press release said T.J. Varghese Vaidyan, senior general manager of Matheson Bosanquet Enterprises, was re-elected vice-chairman of the association.

