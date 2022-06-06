Pastors’ Fellowship seeks land for cemetery

Members of the All Christian Church Pastors Fellowship from Mettupalayam taluk at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday with their petition. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Members of the All Christian Church Pastors’ Fellowship (ACCPF) from Mettupalayam taluk petitioned the District Collector on Monday seeking allotment of land for a cemetery.

The petitioners said that members of various Christian fellowships in Mettupalayam taluk do not have a cemetery. Members of these fellowships have been suffering as they struggle for the last rites of the deceased for over two decades, they said.

According to the petitioners, multiple petitions were submitted to the Chief Minister, Ministers and District Collectors in the past to press their demand. ACCPF launched a protest on May 16 and Mettupalayam tahsildar held a peace talk with them on May 23. The tahsildar informed them that 1.35 acres of land was available at Velliangadu and asked them to visit the place. ACCPF members visited the place and intimated the tahsildar that they had no objection, they said.

The petitioners wanted the Collector to speed up the identification of land and allotment of the same for the cemetery.