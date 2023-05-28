HamberMenu
Pastor, lawyer and TV channel booked for divulging information on sexual harassment victim

May 28, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have registered a case against a lawyer, the pastor of a church and a television channel for allegedly divulging information about a victim of sexual harassment during a television show.

According to the police, a minor girl, aged 13 had complained that the pastor, Suri Stephen, 54, had sexually harassed her. The police had registered a case against him in 2022.

Following this, his lawyer, Charles Vetrinathan, had appeared in an interview on a private television channel where he divulged information about the case and the victim.

Alleging that the revelations were damaging to the reputation of the victim, her mother lodged a complaint against Suri Stephen and Charles Vetrinathan. The police have registered a case against the two, and also against the television channel, and are investigating.

