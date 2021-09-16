Pastor arrested under POCSO Act

Tiruppur

16 September 2021 23:29 IST

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl at her residence here.

According to the police, Samuel (34) was a pastor at a church located close to the residence of the 17-year-old victim, who was staying with her grandmother.

Advertising

Advertising

He recently visited the house under the pretext of organising a prayer meeting and sexually assaulted the victim, the police alleged.

The girl reported the incident to her mother, who lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur South All Women Police.

The accused was booked under Section 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to be remanded under judicial custody.