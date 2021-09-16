Coimbatore

Pastor arrested under POCSO Act

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl at her residence here.

According to the police, Samuel (34) was a pastor at a church located close to the residence of the 17-year-old victim, who was staying with her grandmother.

He recently visited the house under the pretext of organising a prayer meeting and sexually assaulted the victim, the police alleged.

The girl reported the incident to her mother, who lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur South All Women Police.

The accused was booked under Section 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to be remanded under judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 11:30:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/pastor-arrested-under-pocso-act/article36505458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY