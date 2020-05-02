Passport services to resume from May 19

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Coimbatore said in a communique on Saturday that appointments for the submission of passport applications at the Passport Seva Kendra in Coimbatore and Post Office Passport Kendras at Coonoor, Erode, Salem and Rasipuram would resume from May 19.
Those who took appointments on earlier days were advised to re-schedule their appointments on or after May 19. Applicants, who received any show cause notice from RPO in Coimbatore for any clarification, were advised to visit the office on or after May 19. All latest updates regarding passport services would be available on www.passportindia.gov.in. Applicants can also use the WhatsApp helpline number 94879-92991 and email rpo.cbe@mea.gov.in.
