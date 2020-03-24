Passport services suspended till March 31

Following orders from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Regional Passport Office in Coimbatore said in a communiqué on Monday that the Passport Seva Kendra in Coimbatore and Post Office Passport Kendras at Coonoor, Erode, Salem and Namakkal will not function till March 31. Those who had booked appointments during these days were advised to re-schedule their appointments after April 7. Applicants can contact the following numbers for any doubts: 0422 2301415, 2300250, 2306111.