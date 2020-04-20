Coimbatore

Passport appointments from May 5

Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, announced on Monday that passport appointments had been released from May 5 for Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in Salem, Erode, Rasipuram and Coonoor.

According to a release, those who booked an appointment in an earlier date may reschedule it on or after May 5.

“Those applicants, who received any showcause notice from passport office, can visit the office on or after May 5,” said G. Sivakumar, Passport Officer, in the release.

Passport applicants shall contact through email at rpo.cbe@mea.gov.in or through WhatsApp at 94879 92991 for further clarifications, the release said.

Updates regarding passport services are available at www.passportindia.gov.in.

