Passing out parade of women constables held in Coimbatore

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (second right) handing over a certificate to S. Santhya at the passing out parade at the PRS Grounds in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The passing out parade of 184 women police constables, who have completed their training, was held at the Police Recruits School Ground here on Wednesday.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan presided over the function and reviewed the parade. After the parade the police personnel took a pledge.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Balakrishnan said, the passing out parade was not only a proud moment for the personnel who are going to join the police force but also for their parents. He also said, out of 184 more than 30 studied engineering, and a few others have post-graduate degrees.

He appealed to them to use technologies effectively for better policing. Every day is an important day to serve the people of Tamil Nadu and enforce law and order, the Commissioner said, adding it is a matter of pride that the police force continues to attract people with diverse educational backgrounds.

He also distributed medals and certificates of appreciation to the constables, who had completed their training.

Similarly, a passing out parade of another battalion was held at Kovaipudur in which Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Modernisation, reviewed the parade.