Passing out parade of third batch of Agniveers held at Madras Regimental Centre in the Nilgiris

The Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) on Tuesday conducted the passing out parade for the third batch of 841 Agniveers at the Srinagesh Barracks, post successful completion of the 31-week rigorous training.

The ceremony witnessed an inspiring display of drill, reflecting the core traits of discipline and professionalism instilled in each Agniveer during their training. Family members of the Agniveers, instructor faculty and guests from The Nilgiris district gathered to witness this momentous occasion and commended the Agniveers for their remarkable achievements.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre. He complimented the Parade Commander and participants for the immaculate turnout as well as crisp and synergised drill movements indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the Agniveers.

He also complimented the instructors and staff at the Madras Regimental Centre for the high standards of training being imparted to the Agniveers who are the future of the organisation. Gaurav Padaks were also presented to the parents of the Agniveers acknowledging their role, contribution and continued support. The coveted award of Best Recruit was presented to Agniveer Ganesh Naik, who hails from Belgaum of Karnataka.

