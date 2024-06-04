ADVERTISEMENT

Passing out parade of third batch of Agniveers held at Madras Regimental Centre in the Nilgiris

Published - June 04, 2024 05:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The third batch of Agniveers at the passing out parade held at the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, the Nilgiris, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) on Tuesday conducted the passing out parade for the third batch of 841 Agniveers at the Srinagesh Barracks, post successful completion of the 31-week rigorous training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony witnessed an inspiring display of drill, reflecting the core traits of discipline and professionalism instilled in each Agniveer during their training. Family members of the Agniveers, instructor faculty and guests from The Nilgiris district gathered to witness this momentous occasion and commended the Agniveers for their remarkable achievements.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre. He complimented the Parade Commander and participants for the immaculate turnout as well as crisp and synergised drill movements indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the Agniveers.

He also complimented the instructors and staff at the Madras Regimental Centre for the high standards of training being imparted to the Agniveers who are the future of the organisation. Gaurav Padaks were also presented to the parents of the Agniveers acknowledging their role, contribution and continued support. The coveted award of Best Recruit was presented to Agniveer Ganesh Naik, who hails from Belgaum of Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US