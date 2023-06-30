ADVERTISEMENT

Passing out parade of 341 CRPF sub-inspectors held in Coimbatore

June 30, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Director General of CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen presented trophies to outstanding trainees

The Hindu Bureau

CRPF personnel displaying their skills during the passing out parade-cum-attestation ceremony of directly appointed sub-inspectors at the Central Training College of the CRPF in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The passing out parade-cum-attestation ceremony of 341 cadets, including six women cadets, of the 94th batch of directly appointed sub-inspectors (SI) was held at the Central Training College of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Thoppampatti near Coimbatore on Friday.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General of CRPF, took the salute and congratulated the cadets and medal winners for their hard work. . He also presented trophies to the outstanding trainees for their performances in all-round activities, outdoor and indoor activities, drill, endurance test and firing.

The training staff exhibited their skills during the ceremony, which concluded with cultural events in the evening. The entire ceremony was conducted under the supervision of Inspector General Ajay Bharatan, principal of the institution. Parents, family members of the trainees, dignitaries of civil administration witnessed the parade.

During the 48 week-long training from the second week of July in 2022 to June 24, 2023, the cadets were subjected to strenuous and tough physical training besides getting exposure in maintenance of law and order, counter insurgency, anti-terrorism, anti-Naxalite operations, security of vital installations and VIP security. Cadet Sandeep Pachar secured the all-round best trophy. The newly enlisted SIs will be deployed in the operational areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and the North East, said a release.

