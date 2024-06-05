Passing out parade held at MRC, Wellington

The passing out parade (POP) for the third batch of Agniveers at Srinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor was held on Tuesday.

A press release from the Madras Regimental Center said that a total of 841 Agniveers passed out on Tuesday.

“The ceremony witnessed an inspiring display of drill, reflecting the core traits of discipline and professionalism instilled in each Agniveer during the training. Family members of the Agniveers, instructor faculty and guests from the Nilgiris district gathered to witness this momentous occasion and commended the Agniveers for their remarkable achievements,” the release said.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of the MRC.

Gaurav Padaks were also presented to the parents of the Agniveers acknowledging their role, contribution and continued support. The award of “Best Recruit” was presented to Ganesh Naik from Belgaum, Karnataka.